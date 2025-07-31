New York Mets acquire centerfielder Cedric Mullins from Orioles
The New York Mets have swung another deal with the Baltimore Orioles.
First, it was a trade to acquire left-handed relief pitcher Gregory Soto last Friday. Fast forward six days later and the Mets have now landed centerfielder Cedric Mullins from the Orioles in exchange for minor leaguers: Raimon Gomez (No. 30 prospect), Chandler Marsh and Anthony Nunez.
Anthony DiComo of MLB.com was on Mullins first and Will Sammon of The Athletic had the full return.
The Mets were in need of a centerfielder and got the defensive whiz Mullins, who is a rental piece. Mullins is slashing .229/.305/.433 with a .738 OPS, 15 home runs and 49 RBI in 91 games on the season.
Although Mullins had a rough go at the plate from May to June, he is beginning to heat up lately, hitting .306 with a .852 OPS in his last 15 games. Overall in July, Mullins is slashing .290/.346/.522 with a .868 OPS, three homers and 10 RBI.
Mullins, a left-handed bat, joins a fully left-handed hitting outfield with the Mets alongside Juan Soto and Brandon Nimmo. The lefty swinging Jeff McNeil has also seen extensive time in center this year as well. Outfielder Tyrone Taylor, who has struggled offensively, will likely lose playing time.
The Mets were in on Luis Robert Jr. of the Chicago White Sox, but talks died down on Wednesday night and apparently did not pick back up. New York instead pounced on Mullins to fill their need in centerfield as opposed to paying a hefty price for Robert.