New York Mets could trade Jeff McNeil to these teams

The New York Mets already traded one lineup mainstay in Brandon Nimmo and could potentially deal another regular this offseason.

The versatile Jeff McNeil has been drawing trade interest and the Mets appear open to dealing him. According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Seattle Mariners and Pittsburgh Pirates are possible landing spots for McNeil.

McNeil could replace free agent Jorge Polanco as the Mariners' second baseman. He'd also bring a veteran presence to a Pittsburgh team that is in need of offense.

McNeil, who is coming off a mostly solid offensive season in 2025, is entering the final year of his contract at $15.75 million. The one year of control with a 2027 club option makes him more movable this winter.

The Mets acquired Marcus Semien from the Texas Rangers in exchange for Nimmo, which displaces McNeil as the everyday starting second baseman. McNeil can also play all three outfield spots, but the Mets look destined to fill their two outfield holes with other players. Top prospect Carson Benge is a candidate to take over in center and highly coveted free agents Kyle Tucker and Cody Bellinger fit in left field.

This isn't the first time that the Mets have discussed trading McNeil. Back in the 2021-2022 offseason, the Mets were shopping McNeil around after a disappointing campaign. They instead kept him and he responded by winning the National League batting title in 2022.

Sep 23, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil (1) reacts after hitting a double against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

However, McNeil produced inconsistent seasons in 2023 and 2024. Last year, the 33-year-old slashed .243/.335/.411 with a .746 OPS, 12 home runs and 54 RBI in 122 games. But McNeil struggled in the final month of the season due to a shoulder issue that he later received thoracic outlet syndrome surgery for following the campaign.

In a world where the Mets are unable to ship McNeil out, he could potentially factor in at first base this upcoming season as well. Even if the Mets bring back Pete Alonso, he is expected to receive more at-bats as a DH, which would open the door for McNeil and possibly Mark Vientos to play first base.

That being said, it feels like a split between the Mets and McNeil is on the horizon, especially after the Semien trade. The Mets and president of baseball operations David Stearns are focused on improving their run prevention, which means upgrading their pitching and defense. Acquiring Semien brings Gold Glove defense to the second base position.

