New York Mets acquire veteran reliever from Giants

The New York Mets have acquired a veteran relief pitcher from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for cash considerations.

Mar 26, 2022; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; The New York Mets logo stands in center field before the game against the Washington Nationals at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images
The New York Mets have added to their pitching depth.

On Saturday, the Mets acquired veteran right-handed relief pitcher Justin Garza from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for cash considerations, as the club announced.

Garza produced a 6.11 ERA in 17.2 innings for the Giants' Triple-A affiliate this season.

Garza has not appeared in the major leagues since 2023 with the Boston Red Sox, where he posted a 7.36 ERA in 18.1 innings. For his career, the righty holds a 5.74 ERA in 38 appearances in the big-leagues.

The 31-year-old has a career 4.59 ERA, 478 strikeouts and 26 saves in the minor leagues across 219 appearances and 50 starts.

For now, it's likely that Garza serves as depth in Triple-A Syracuse for the Mets until the major league team is in need of a fresh arm. Perhaps the Mets can unlock Garza's potential like they have been able to do with Jose Castillo thus far since acquiring the left-hander from the Arizona Diamondbacks in mid-May.

Since joining the Mets last month, Castillo has hurled six shutout innings in relief despite not having much big-league success under his belt. The hope is that Garza will be able to follow a similar trend now that he is with the Mets organization.

