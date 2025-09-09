New York Mets activate outfielder from the IL
After nearly a five-month absence, outfielder Jose Siri is back in action for the New York Mets.
Prior to Tuesday night’s game in Philadelphia, the Mets announced they had activated Siri from the 60-day injured list. In corresponding moves, Triple-A reliever Wander Suero was designated for assignment to open a spot on the 40-man roster, and infielder Jared Young was optioned, creating space on the Mets’ active roster.
The club also announced that right-hander Justin Garza, whom they had previously designated for assignment, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Syracuse.
Siri, 30, fractured his left tibia on April 13 against the Athletics after fouling a ball off his leg. He gradually began ramping up baseball activities in May, but before he could begin a rehab assignment, imaging revealed that the bone had not healed as expected, forcing the Mets to shut him down again in early June.
On Aug. 27, the speedy outfielder began a minor league rehab assignment with Single-A St. Lucie and advanced to Triple-A Syracuse six days later. Over eight games between the two levels, Siri went 7-for-26 (.269) with one home run, two doubles, seven RBIs, and five runs scored.
Before the injury, Siri started eight of the Mets’ first 14 games in a center field platoon with Tyrone Taylor, batting 1-for-20 (.050) with eight strikeouts, four walks, and two stolen bases. New York acquired him in an offseason trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, sending right-handed reliever Eric Orze in exchange.
Siri’s biggest strength is his defense. According to Statcast, he ranked second among center fielders with +16 Outs Above Average and was in the 99th percentile for speed in 2024. He appeared in a career-high 130 games last season, hitting .187/.255/.366 with 18 home runs, 47 RBIs, and 14 stolen bases.
Read More: Mets shut down key pitcher in major blow to staff
While Siri was sidelined, New York addressed center field by acquiring Cedric Mullins from the Baltimore Orioles at the trade deadline. The 2021 All-Star has had a slow start as a Met, batting .174/.284/.272 (.556) with one home run and eight RBIs through his first 30 games.
New York has a few weeks to figure out its ideal postseason lineup and bench. The right-handed hitting Siri will start in center field and bat ninth against Phillies left-hander Ranger Suárez on Tuesday, while the left-handed hitting Mullins begins the game on the bench.