New York Mets add two infielders on minor league deals
With the first week of the 2025 MLB season almost in the books, the New York Mets are adding two more depth pieces.
On Wednesday, the Mets announced the signing of infielders Jon Singleton and Niko Goodrum to minor league deals. Both infielders are expected to report to Triple-A Syracuse.
Singleton, a first baseman, spent the last couple of seasons with the Houston Astros. Despite slashing .239/.321/.386 with 13 home runs and 42 RBI in 119 games last season, the 33-year-old failed to make the Opening Day roster this spring and was released by the Astros on March 25.
As for Goodrum, the utility player spent last season bouncing around with multiple ball clubs. After signing a minor league deal with the Minnesota Twins on December 14, 2023, Goodrum was then traded to the Tampa Bay Rays on March 27, 2024, and was added to their Opening Day roster. He ended up appearing in just nine games for the Rays last year, going 3-for-16 (.188) with no home runs or RBI and was designated for assignment on May 6.
The 33-year-old was ultimately claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Angels on May 9 but played just four games for the Halos, going 0-for-13 at the plate with two walks and a stolen base. A month later, Goodrum was claimed off waivers once again, this time by the Pittsburgh Pirates, but didn't appear in a single game for the Pirates and was designated for assignment on June 14; he elected free agency three days later.
Read More: New York Mets reportedly trade promising outfielder to NL club
Goodrum ended up finishing the 2024 season with the Baltimore Orioles organization after signing a minor league deal with them on June 28. He played 43 games for the Triple-A Norfolk Tides, batting .291/.369/.466 with four home runs and 28 RBI.
After signing a minor league deal with the San Diego Padres during the offseason, Goodrum was released on March 21 after not making the Opening Day roster due to the Padres' very crowded and talented infield.
Singleton and Goodrum will now look to make an impact for the Mets at the minor league level this season and prove to be reliable depth pieces. Both have some upside, as Singleton has good raw power and plate discipline, while Goodrum is capable of playing both the infield and outfield.