New York Mets reportedly trade promising outfielder to NL club

The New York Mets have reportedly traded Alexander Canario to the Pittsburgh Pirates after having to place the outfielder on waivers.

Mar 7, 2025; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; New York Mets right fielder Alexander Canario (25) runs past third base against the Washington Nationals during the third inning at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
As expected, the New York Mets were unable to hang onto this promising outfielder after a strong showing in spring training.

According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, the Mets have traded outfielder Alexander Canario to the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for cash.

The Mets were forced to designate Canario and José Azócar for assignment once they finalized their Opening Day roster on Thursday. Unlike Canario, Azócar cleared waivers and was outrighted off the 40-man roster before being sent to Triple-A Syracuse.

Canario, who is still just 24-years-old, had a monster showing in Grapefruit League play, slashing .306/.419/.611 with a 1.030 OPS, three home runs and eight RBIs in 17 games. Unfortunately for the Mets, Canario was out of options and he will now join the Pirates' major league roster with a chance to make his mark.

Canario has limited MLB experience, having played in just 21 games for the Chicago Cubs between 2023 and 2024. During this period, the righty swinging outfielder hit .286/.333/.524 with a .857 OPS, two homers and eight RBI.

The Mets have a crowded outfield with Juan Soto, Brandon Nimmo, Jose Siri, Tyrone Taylor, Starling Marte and Jesse Winker all on the roster. Canario would have been perfect organizational depth in the upper levels of the minor leagues, however, he stuck out with his performance in spring training which led to him being claimed off waivers.

Time will tell whether Canario gets a shot to play regularly with the Pirates. He will likely serve in a bench role unless he thrusts himself into an everyday job as the season progresses. But he will need to get a fair chance first for that to happen.

