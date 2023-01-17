Scott Boras Blasts New York Mets Over Carlos Correa Situation

Super agent Scott Boras is not happy about the way things played out between the Mets and his client Carlos Correa.

Correa signed a six-year, $200 million deal with the Minnesota Twins after agreements with the Mets and San Francisco Giants fell through due to concerns over a right ankle injury. The Mets' initial offer was 12-years, $315 million.

In an interview with USA TODAY's Bob Nightengale, Boras expressed his frustrations with how things played out with the Mets.

“I don’t understand the Mets,’’ Boras said. “I gave them all of the information. We had them talk to four doctors. They knew the issue the Giants had. And yet, they still call the same doctor the Giants used for his opinion. There was no new information. So why negotiate a contract if you were going to rely on the same doctor?

“It was different with the Giants because a doctor had an opinion they didn’t know about. But the Mets had notice of this. They knew the opinion of the Giants. So why did you negotiate when you know this thing in advance?”

The Mets' revised offer to Correa was six-years, $157.5 million with a series of club options. Boras went on to say how he offered the Mets injury protections, and an opportunity to avoid the contract if Correa spent over 120 games on the injured list over the course of two years.

“I said [to Mets lawyers], ‘You’re now putting the contract at risk,'” Boras said. “I’ve got to cover your risk by your deferral. You can’t have everything. You can’t defer the contract, save $100 million on the CBT taxes, and have him take all of the risk at the back of the contract that’s not guaranteed.’’

In the end, the Mets backed out of the deal.

However, Correa has no hard feelings towards the Mets or Giants.

“There’s no hard feelings toward both organizations. There’s nothing but respect for them,” Correa told The Athletic. “Doctors have differences of opinion. That’s fine. But God took me here to the Minnesota Twins. I couldn’t be more grateful for this opportunity.”

Read More:

- Mets Remain Engaged in Outfield, Bullpen Markets

- Mets Sign Top International Catching Prospect

- Mets Interested in Tommy Pham

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.