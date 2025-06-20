New York Mets announce starter for series opener against Phillies
The New York Mets have reportedly decided who will start Friday's series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies.
It was announced late Thursday night by Anthony DiComo of MLB.com that Blade Tidwell will make his second career start on Friday as New York opens up a crucial three-game weekend series in the City of Brotherly Love.
The Mets initially planned on using righty reliever Justin Hagenman as the team's opener against the Phillies. But after Clay Holmes turned in a rough start against the Atlanta Braves, followed by Huascar Brazobán also struggling with his command out of the bullpen, the Amazins' ultimately turned to Hagenman to record the final eight outs for the Mets in what was a 7-1 loss and series sweep against Atlanta.
Read More: Mets swept by Braves, struggles continue in key stretch
Tidwell, who the Mets drafted in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft, made his first career major league start against the St. Louis Cardinals earlier in the season on May 2. The righty, however, struggled as Tidwell lasted just 3.2 innings against the Redbirds, giving up six earned runs on nine hits with three walks while striking out just two.
In 13 games (11 starts) for Triple-A Syracuse this season, Tidwell is 4-4 with a 4.76 ERA, 73 strikeouts, 25 walks, and a WHIP of 1.27 across 62.1 innings pitched.
The Mets hope Tidwell can improve in his second big league start. New York is currently mired in a season-long six-game losing streak and is now tied for first place with the Phillies in the National League East; the winner of the three-game set between the two teams this weekend will assume first place outright.
