New York Mets are calling up Ronny Mauricio from Triple-A Syracuse
The New York Mets picked up a big win in Los Angeles last night, but it came at the cost of third baseman Mark Vientos hurting his hamstring in extra innings.
While this will likely lead to a stint on the injured list, it has also cleared the way for Ronny Mauricio to make his long-anticipated return to the majors.
Mauricio, who missed all of last season after tearing his ACL in winter ball following the 2023 campaign, has been red hot since moving up to Triple-A Syracuse a few weeks ago. In nine games at that level, Mauricio is hitting .515 with three home runs, eight RBI, and a 1.382 OPS.
Mets manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters over the weekend that he was expecting Mauricio to force his way to Flushing, but the team preferred to let him get his legs under him with Syracuse. The injury to Vientos changed that since it created an opportunity for immediate playing time for Mauricio, who has received work at second and third in the minors.
There will be plenty of opportunities for Mauricio to get at-bats, even with Brett Baty making a strong case for the bulk of the playing time at third before Vientos got hurt. Mauricio is a switch hitter, which should make him an option at third against tough lefties, and he could also factor into the DH mix since Jesse Winker is still weeks away from a return.
Expect Mendoza to be creative with Mauricio's playing time to ensure he gets at least four games a week while getting enough at bats for guys like Baty, Luisangel Acuña, and Jeff McNeil. The return to the majors will also be a nice moment for Mauricio, who has worked very hard to get back to the point where he can showcase the special talent the Mets witnessed in September 2023.