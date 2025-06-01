Mets manager reacts to Ronny Mauricio's Triple-A tear
The New York Mets have another decision to make with their roster.
Ronny Mauricio is healthy again after tearing his right ACL in December 2023 while playing in the Dominican Winter League. Since being reinstated and optioned to Triple-A Syracuse, the 24-year-old infielder has looked better than ever, absolutely torching minor-league pitching.
In just seven games with Syracuse, Mauricio is thriving, slashing .560/.586/.960 with three home runs and seven RBI. His OPS currently sits at a ridiculous 1.546.
Despite his dominance, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza is preaching patience as the Dominican Republic native works his way back to the majors.
"Right now, we want him to continue to get everyday reps," Mendoza said. "Pretty sure we're going to get to a point where he's going to force us here, but in the meantime, just let him play."
While Mauricio's numbers might suggest he should be called up immediately, the Mets are in no rush to do so as they have plenty of infield depth. With Brett Baty impressing consistently, and both Jeff McNeil and Luisangel Acuña still seeing playing time despite their ups and downs, there's no obvious lineup spot for Mauricio to step into.
President of baseball operations David Stearns echoed that same sentiment.
"Number one is health and getting him back and building up the volume, and we're continuing to do that," Stearns said.
Mauricio isn't the first Mets prospect the organization has taken their time with to develop. From Baty, to Mark Vientos, to now Mauricio, the Mets have a tendency to play the long game with their young players.
Both Baty and Vientos have experienced their share of the highest of highs and lowest of lows in the big leagues, albeit not simultaneously; Mauricio may very well have a similar trajectory and learning curve once he gets the call-up. If he continues to dominate Triple-A pitching, pressure will build for the Mets to promote him.
The question is no longer a matter of if, but when we'll see Mauricio on the Mets again.
As of right now, the Mets are taking their time with the 24-year-old. But when that call finally comes, the hype surrounding Ronny Mauricio will be through the roof.