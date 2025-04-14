New York Mets' Brett Baty productive in start at third base
Brett Baty finally produced for the New York Mets in an 8-0 win against the Athletics on Sunday afternoon. The young infielder recorded his first RBI of the season and helped turn two double plays from third base.
Baty has had an awful start to the 2025 season, with just four hits in 31 plate appearances while struggling to settle into his role at second base. With veteran Jeff McNeil on the verge of his return from an oblique injury, Baty is now playing for his spot on the roster.
However, manager Carlos Mendoza has made it very clear that the club is not giving up on Baty just yet. After a rough outing against the Miami Marlins last week, Mendoza expressed his "[belief] in the player" while maintaining that he will continue to get opportunities. After his performance Saturday, the Mets' skipper was happy to see results from Baty and reiterated his belief in the young player.
"You want him to have fun," Mendoza said of Baty. "You want him to continue to contribute to help us win games."
Baty's RBI came in the top of the 9th on a hard-hit ball that caught a gap and reached the wall in right-center field. Luis Torrens scored from second and Baty slid into third with a triple that extended the lead to 7-0. Two pitches later, Baty came home to score as Tyrone Taylor reached on an error.
Despite his hit, Baty finished the day 1-for-5 at the plate and is far from out of his brutal slump. The 25-year-old will need to string together more games like Sunday's to keep his role once McNeil returns. While time is running out, Baty's performance at third (two 5-4-3 double-plays) could warrant further opportunities around the infield; this could set him up for a potential utility role should the team decide to send the younger Luisangel Acuña down to Triple-A for further development.
Baty's play in the next couple of weeks will be paramount in determining his future with the Mets. The slumping infielder will look to build off his success on Sunday to extend his stay in the majors.