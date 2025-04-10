Mets' Brett Baty cites 'indecision' amidst early season struggles
New York Mets' second baseman Brett Baty has had a brutal start to the 2025 season.
In Wednesday's loss to the Miami Marlins, Baty's struggles continued, as he was 0-for-3 at the plate and committed a costly error in the fifth inning. When asked what the issue has been, Baty told reporters it's "indecision".
"Just being in between," Baty said. "Not having the finger on the trigger. I just need to do a better job offensively and defensively."
After a standout spring, Baty has been a non-factor offensively to start the season. The 25-year-old has only managed three hits in 27 plate appearances and has struck out 11 times. Baty's struggles at the plate have been paired with key defensive miscues, as the longtime third base prospect adjusts to playing second base.
When asked about Baty, manager Carlos Mendoza offered support for his young player. "We believe in the player," Mendoza said. "There's tools, there's a lot to like there."
Mendoza also mentioned Luisangel Acuña, who has been platooning second base with Baty, with Jeff McNeil working back from an oblique injury.
"They are both going to get opportunities," the Mets' skipper said of Acuña and Baty. "We're going to do everything in our power to make sure we get the best out of them. You do that by giving these kids an opportunity and they will continue to get it."
Baty was hesitant to attribute his struggles to waning confidence, telling reporters that he was "feeling great with the cage work today and going into the game, so it was there. I just gotta do a better job." Mendoza defended Baty's attitude as well, admitting that "he's struggling, he's going through it," but expressing confidence that his player will "continue to work hard."
With McNeil set to begin his rehab assignment later this week, the Mets will soon have to make a decision about their young second basemen. Should Baty's struggles continue, Acuña would likely get the nod to back McNeil up due to his defensive versatility and younger age. However, there's an argument that the 23-year-old Acuña would benefit from a stint in Triple-A for the ability to develop while playing every day.
While Mendoza continues to support Baty, the product has been undeniably concerning. With McNeil's return on the horizon, there won't be many more chances for the young player to find a role on the team.