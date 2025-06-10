New York Mets bring back fan favorite outfielder on minor league deal
The New York Mets added some outfield depth on Tuesday, reuniting with veteran Travis Jankowski on a minor league deal.
Jankowski, a former Mets fan-favorite, cleared waivers last week and elected free agency after his release from the Tampa Bay Rays. The 33-year-old will report to Triple-A Syracuse, but could become a valuable contributor to a thin Mets outfield.
The speedy outfielder made an impact during a 14-game stretch in Tampa, including his first career walk-off hit in early May. Jankowski went on the IL with a left groin strain on May 15th, but only made it four games into his rehab assignment before being waived.
After leaving the Mets, Jankowski helped the Texas Rangers win the 2023 World Series championship, providing an excellent Game 4 performance where he went 2-4 with two RBI and two runs scored. In two seasons with the Rangers, Jankowski played in 211 games and led the team in stolen bases in 2023.
Read More: New York Mets urged to address this position of need ahead of trade deadline
While his stint in New York was short, Jankowski's versatility and ability to contribute as a spark plug off the bench endeared him to fans. He had just nine hits in 54 at-bats with the club, but stole three bases, scored 11 runs, and played each outfield position.
Back in 2022, the former Met explained to the New York media how he views his role on a contending team in what became a notable clip. "No one's gonna be buying my jersey," Jankowski joked. "But I still think there's a big part of what I bring to the table that is very important and very needed to winning teams and championships."
Jankowski, who has since become a proven glue guy for a championship team, joins a Mets squad that has the best record in the National League. With the release of José Azócar and Jose Siri still on the IL, there is a clear path for the journeyman to see some time in the outfield in the near future.