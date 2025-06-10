New York Mets urged to address this position of need ahead of trade deadline
The New York Mets are returning to Citi Field on Tuesday to begin a six-game homestand riding high.
After splitting their four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers and sweeping their three-game series against the lowly Colorado Rockies, New York's 5-2 road trip has them 17 games over .500 for the first time this season and in first place in the NL East over the Philadelphia Phillies.
For a team with championship aspirations, especially after coming within two games of reaching their first Fall Classic in nearly 10 years, the Mets would almost certainly look to bolster their roster ahead of the trade deadline. While this may not be a dire need for the Mets, they are urged to address this position on their ballclub.
In a June 10 article for ESPN, Bradford Doolittle views center field as a position the Amazins' should address even before the trade deadline approaches.
"When the Mets acquired Jose Siri during the offseason, it seemed likely that Siri was a stopgap solution while New York waited on some of its outfield prospects to mature," Doolittle wrote. "Tyrone Taylor has logged the most time in center, but he's best suited for a complementary role. Among the prospects, Drew Gilbert is in Triple-A, but hasn't hit there so far. Thus, center is an obvious position of need for New York, which seems like a great landing spot for Luis Robert Jr."
Read More: Mets' Ronny Mauricio making his case to stay in major leagues amid recent call-up
As Doolittle alluded, the Mets entered this season with two reliable outfielders to patrol center field, Tyrone Taylor and Jose Siri. However, Siri's left tibia fracture on April 12 has resulted in Taylor getting the bulk of the playing time in center field. While Taylor has stepped up nicely during Siri's absence by recording five outfield assists this year, he has yet to find consistency on offense this season, slashing just .233/.299/.330 with just one home run and 11 RBI.
With Doolittle naming Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. as a trade option, he would certainly provide more power to an already prolific Mets lineup.
Robert has had back-to-back disappointing seasons on offense with the White Sox, but the 27-year-old is only two years removed from slugging a career-high 38 home runs and 80 RBI in 2023. Despite batting just .177 with five home runs and 24 RBI in 58 games this season, perhaps a change of scenery may be needed for Robert to return to form.
The Mets may seem content with having Taylor as their starting center fielder this year and utilizing Jeff McNeil in that spot, but adding another center fielder with a bit more power seems like a realistic move for the Mets to make if they want to go on another deep playoff run this season.