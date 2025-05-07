New York Mets bring in veteran bullpen help on minors deal
The New York Mets have been dealt a brutal hand when it comes to the health of their left-handed pitchers to this point in the 2025 season.
This started when southpaw hurler Sean Manaea suffered a right oblique strain during spring training. While Manaea should be back on the mound in the coming months, left-handed starter David Peterson has thankfully stepped up in his place in the starting rotation.
But the Mets' bullpen has been hit harder, specifically as it pertains to their lefties. Both A.J. Minter and Danny Young suffered injuries that require surgery and will keep them out for the rest of the 2025 season.
While the Mets did bring Génesis Cabrera to the big league roster, it seemed likely that they'd add another southpaw to bolster their bullpen. And this move was made on May 7, as SNY made an X post that read, "The Mets have signed LHP Colin Poche to a minor league contract.
"Poche, 31, pitched for the Nationals earlier this season and pitched for the Rays from 2019-2024, missing the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
"Poche will report to Triple-A Syracuse."
The Washington Nationals designated Poche for assignment earlier this month after he produced a tough 11.42 ERA in 8.2 innings pitched in 2025. However, Poche produced a 3.86 ERA in 37 innings pitched in 2024 and a 2.23 ERA over 66 games for the Tampa Bay Rays one season prior.
Given that the Mets were able to sign him on a minor league contract, this feels like a low-risk, high-reward move that could end up paying major dividends as the season continues.