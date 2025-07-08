New York Mets call up minor league reliever from Triple-A
The New York Mets have made a roster move ahead of their series in Baltimore, promoting one of their flame-throwing minor leaguers.
Alex Carrillo was throwing 100 mph and did not allow a single hit in four appearances for the Triple-A Syracuse Mets this season. Combined with his 15 appearances in Double-A, the 28-year-old has a 3.24 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 25 innings pitched.
The Mets signed Carrillo to a minor league contract in November 2024. Before that, he was with Tigres de Aragua in the Venezuelan Winter League, and had bounced around between the Frontier League and Mexican League in the years prior.
Read More: New York Mets provide promising injury updates on Kodai Senga, Jesse Winker
On top of his heater, Carrillo employs a slider and a changeup. While New York's bullpen is currently in flux, Carrillo has a chance to distinguish himself from the rotating cast of characters with his impressive velocity and high K-rate in the minors.
The Mets will have to make room on the 40-man roster for Carrillo, which could mean Dedniel Núñez is headed to the 60-day IL. Núñez, who is sidelined with a right elbow sprain, could end up undergoing Tommy John surgery, according to manager Carlos Mendoza.
Read More: New York Mets re-sign lefty reliever to minor league deal
Carrillo will likely replace one of Chris Devenski, Rico Garcia, Brandon Waddell, or Justin Hagenman on the active roster as the team gears up for their series against the Orioles. Hagenman and Devenski had each started a game over the past weekend against the Yankees (the former on Friday, the latter on Sunday), while Waddell and Garcia pitched a combined 4.2 innings on Sunday.