New York Mets provide promising injury updates on Kodai Senga, Jesse Winker
The New York Mets’ starting rotation and lineup could be getting some reinforcements right before next week’s All-Star break.
Before Sunday’s Subway Series finale, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said right-hander Kodai Senga feels physically fine after Saturday’s outing with Double-A Binghamton, despite not having his sharpest stuff. It was his first and potentially final rehab start after sustaining a right hamstring strain in mid-June.
“Hopefully, he’s making a start for us next time,” Mendoza said. He added that it will depend on how well Senga recovers over the next few days, but barring any setbacks, the right-hander would be lined up to pitch Friday or Saturday in Kansas City.
Senga, 32, gave up four runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out four over 3.2 innings Saturday. He threw 68 pitches, landing 44 for strikes.
Before his injury, Senga was 7-3 with a major league-best 1.47 ERA in 13 starts with the Mets. New York’s rotation depth has been tested considerably over the past month, but they may be getting not one but two top-end starters back soon, with left-hander Sean Manaea also scheduled to make one final rehab appearance Tuesday.
Mendoza also said the Mets will check in on Jesse Winker after Sunday’s rehab game. If all goes well, there is a chance the veteran left-handed bat could come off the injured list and rejoin the team Tuesday in Baltimore.
Winker, 31, has been out since suffering a right oblique strain while making a throw home from left field in the first game of a May 4 doubleheader. He was kept out of game action until last Sunday, when he began his rehab assignment with High-A Brooklyn.
Through his first four rehab games, Winker went 3-for-11 (.273) at the plate with a home run, a double, three walks, and five RBIs. Before his injury, he hit .239/.321/.418 with one home run and 10 RBIs in 78 plate appearances, spending most of his time in a designated hitter platoon with outfielder Starling Marte.
Winker has not taken any defensive reps in his rehab games with High-A Brooklyn, Double-A Binghamton, or Triple-A Syracuse. While he could return to the outfield later this season, it is most likely he will pick back up where he left off in a DH platoon role once he rejoins the big league club.