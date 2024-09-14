New York Mets Calling Up Exciting Top Prospect in Surprise Move
He's getting the call to the majors this season after all.
The New York Mets have made the decision to call-up exciting top prospect Luisangel Acuna from Triple-A Syracuse with just 15 games left to play in the regular season.
Daniel Alvarez-Montes of El Extrabase was the first to report on this news.
Acuna, 22, was previously passed over twice this month. First, when rosters expanded on Sept. 1, and then six days later on Sept. 7 when second baseman Jeff McNeil suffered a season-ending wrist fracture.
Now, the Mets are bringing their No. 12 ranked prospect up to provide speed and versatility off the bench. According to Mike Puma of The New York Post, Acuna coming up to the big-leagues was a move that is believed to have been in the works prior to shortstop Francisco Lindor leaving Friday night's 11-3 win over the Phillies with back soreness.
The hope is that Lindor, who has appeared in all 147 games this season, will be able to play on Saturday.
As for Acuna, the Mets acquired the versatile prospect from the Texas Rangers in exchange for ace Max Scherzer at the 2023 MLB trade deadline. Acuna is the younger brother of Atlanta Braves superstar outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr.
In 131 games for Syracuse this season, Acuna slashed .258/.299/.355 with 40 stolen bases.
Acuna gives the Mets and manager Carlos Mendoza some flexibility, as he has the ability to play both the infield and outfield.
The Mets have a one-game lead over the Atlanta Braves for the third and final NL Wild Card spot. Acuna will now be called upon to help the Mets lockdown a spot in the postseason.