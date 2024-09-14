Mets Lose MVP Candidate Francisco Lindor to Injury
Everything has been going right for the New York Mets lately, but now they will be holding their breath.
With the Mets up 7-0, National League MVP candidate Francisco Lindor exited in the seventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies due to lower back soreness.
The shortstop went 2-for-4 with an RBI double on the night. Lindor was tagged out after he came off second base in the sixth inning but appeared to be fine physically.
However, Lindor was removed from game action one inning later and now we will all be awaiting further details from Mets manager Carlos Mendoza following tonight's contest.
With the severity of Lindor's back soreness currently unknown, the hope is that his early exit was just a precautionary move.
Lindor has played in all 147 games for the Mets this season. This has been a common trend for the 30-year-old, who missed just three games combined between 2022 and 2023.
The Mets cannot afford to lose their best player down the stretch as they fight to hang on to a Wild Card spot. Lindor has been one of the main reasons they have the best record in baseball since late-May, and has slashed .270/.341/.493 with a .834 OPS, 31 home runs and 86 RBIs overall.
The Mets, who are currently up 11-0 on the Phillies, are likely to have a record of 81-66 by the end of the evening. They're looking to lock down a postseason spot as they entered the night with a one game lead on the NL East rival Atlanta Braves for the third and final Wild Card position.
Update:
After the game, Mendoza told reporters that he is not really concerned with Lindor, who is dealing with a bit of lower back tightness. Had the game not been 7-0 at the time, Mendoza believes Lindor would have fought to stay in.
"It's day-to-day. I'm pretty sure he's gonna tell me to put him in the lineup tonight. We'll see," Mendoza said.
Lindor shared with reporters that he jammed his back on second base rounding the bag in the sixth inning. He underwent treatment and hopes to be back in the lineup tomorrow, but that will be dependent on how he feels on Saturday morning when he wakes up.