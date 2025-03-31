New York Mets can right the ship against the Miami Marlins
Things have not gone according to plan for the New York Mets through their first three games of the season.
While many expected the offense to carry the load and the starting rotation to struggle, it has been the exact opposite outcome to this point.
After both Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas were shut down with injuries in Spring Training, guys like Griffin Canning, who was set to serve in a swingman/long relief role, and Tylor Megill, another pitcher expected to come primarily out of the pen, have stepped into starting roles for the time being.
Although Clay Holmes got the Opening Day nod and disappointed with his outing, both Megill and Canning impressed in theirs, without much help from the offense many expected to carry this team. Megill and Canning combined to pitch 10.2 innings, allowing only three runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out 10. They received only four runs of support in the process.
The new addition to the lineup, superstar Juan Soto, performed like the superstar he is; it was the rest of the lineup around him that faltered. After three games, Soto is batting .333/.538/.778 with one home run, two RBI, and four walks against only two strikeouts. But the rest of the players who have taken plate appearances have combined to go 9-for-79 (.114) with no home runs, three RBI, and nine walks to 25 strikeouts.
It is still very early in the season, and a small sample size no less, but it is something the Mets need to get under control if they plan to contend for the National League East this season. Luckily, they have the Miami Marlins next.
The series does come on the road, with three games at LoanDepot Park, a pitcher's haven, but it is against a team perennially in the cellar of MLB. Only one of the starting pitchers the Mets are projected to face in this series serves as any real challenge, Sandy Alcántara.
There have been signs of life from the offense early, despite the overall struggles. On Saturday, Jose Siri did exactly what he was brought in to do. He got on base with a walk to lead off the top of the sixth, stole second base during the next plate appearance, advanced to third on a flyout from that same plate appearance, and then scored on one of the most heads-up baserunning plays you will ever see to tie the game at one apiece and keep the Mets from being shutout.
Aside from Siri's excitement on the basepaths, and Soto continuing to be one of the best all-around hitters in the sport, there has not been much to get excited about to this point in the season. But again, it's too early to write off the Mets just yet, and they have a fantastic chance of getting things rolling again this week against the Marlins.