New York Mets change course on plan for veteran pitcher
New York Mets right-hander Paul Blackburn was scheduled to make his fifth rehab start for Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday, but those plans have changed.
As first reported by Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Mets are calling up Blackburn for a bullpen role. No roster moves have officially been announced, but it appears likely that the veteran will replace Justin Hagenman, who tossed four scoreless innings of relief to earn the save in Tuesday night’s victory over the Atlanta Braves.
Blackburn, 31, has been on the injured list since July 3 due to a right shoulder impingement. He built up his pitch count to 97 in his latest outing with Syracuse, but the Mets had planned to utilize more of his rehab window—set to expire Aug. 20—before suddenly changing course.
Before his latest injury, Blackburn struggled to a 7.71 ERA and 1.98 WHIP in 18.2 innings over six appearances (four starts) with the Mets. The 2024 trade deadline acquisition previously had his spring training delayed by offseason back surgery (cerebrospinal fluid leak repair) and spent the beginning of the regular season on the IL with right knee inflammation.
Over his last four rehab starts with Syracuse, Blackburn has allowed eight earned runs on 21 hits over 22.1 innings. He has recorded 17 strikeouts and issued four walks in that span.
Blackburn, a former All-Star with the A’s, had been the subject of trade rumors due to the Mets’ surplus of starting pitching. Though his recent injury ended those discussions and the trade deadline has passed, he still faces an uphill battle to finish the 2025 season with New York.
Nolan McLean, the Mets' top pitching prospect, will reportedly be called up Saturday to make his MLB debut in a start against the Seattle Mariners. When that day arrives, Blackburn could be the odd man out on New York's 26-man roster—barring further injury.
The Mets recently moved struggling veteran starter Frankie Montas to the bullpen, where he will presumably serve the same long-relief role as Blackburn. Both players are out of minor league options and would need to pass through waivers before being optioned to Triple-A.
Blackburn is set to become a free agent at season’s end. Montas, meanwhile, not only carries a higher price tag this year but also holds a $17 million player option for 2026.