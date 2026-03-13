This Pitcher Could be X-Factor on Mets' Staff

Freddy Peralta wasn't the only pitcher the New York Mets acquired in the January blockbuster trade with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Right-hander Tobias Myers also came along with Peralta, and he has already begun generating serious excitement ahead of the 2026 season. Through his first three spring training appearances, the 27-year-old has allowed just one run over 8.1 innings. He has also recorded nine strikeouts to just two walks.

Tobias Myers this spring for the Mets:



8.1 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 9 K, 28.8 whiff% — Mike Mayer (@mikemayer22) March 13, 2026

While the sample size is small, Myers' early performance has created optimism heading into his first season in Queens. Myers' ability to work as both a starter and reliever provides valuable versatility as New York's pitching staff faces questions.

How Will the Mets Use Myers?

Feb 13, 2026; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets pitcher Tobias Myers (32) pitches a live batting practice during spring training at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

While Myers will likely begin the 2026 season in the bullpen, it's also realistic that he could serve as a spot starter when needed. Myers spent much of last season pitching out of Milwaukee's bullpen. But in 2024, he showed he can handle a starting role. During his breakout rookie campaign in 2024, Myers posted a 9-6 record with a 3.00 ERA across 25 starts. He also struck out 127 hitters while walking just 36.

However, the Mets currently have an abundance of starting pitching options, even with Jonah Tong recently being optioned to Triple-A Syracuse.

The Mets will likely open the season with a six-man rotation. This group includes Freddy Peralta, Nolan McLean, Clay Holmes, David Peterson, Kodai Senga, and Sean Manaea.

Given their depth, Myers is likely to begin the season as a multi-inning or stretch reliever. That role could prove more necessary than people may realize, as New York's bullpen also faces questions entering the season.

Tobias Myers will be on the Mets' Opening Day roster one way or the other, Carlos Mendoza said today. If the rotation is full because everyone is healthy, Myers will to go to the bullpen. The Mets won't send him to the minors simply to keep him stretched out. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) February 18, 2026

Beyond Myers, New York currently has just a few bullpen locks in Devin Williams, Luke Weaver, Brooks Raley, and Luis García. The Mets are hopeful that left-handed reliever A.J. Minter will return from a left lat injury by May. Both Reed Garrett and Dedniel Núñez are unlikely to factor into the bullpen in 2026 after undergoing Tommy John surgery last season.

These absences make Myers' role only that much more important. They give him an opportunity to emerge as a key piece in New York's bullpen. Spring training success doesn't guarantee regular season success, but Myers has certainly made a strong early impression.

If Myers carries the kind of results he has thus far in spring training into the regular season, he could quickly establish himself as one of the Mets' most important X-factors out of the bullpen in 2026.

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