New York Mets could target former All-Star closer to bolster bullpen
With just three days left until the trade deadline, the New York Mets are actively looking to bolster their roster for a late-October run.
It’s no secret that the Mets need to add reinforcements to their bullpen after losing A.J. Minter, Danny Young, Max Kranick and Dedniel Núñez for the season, the latter three to Tommy John surgery, which will keep them out for much of next season as well. New York began their effort to improve the bullpen by trading for Gregory Soto on Friday, landing a two-time All-Star on a club-friendly one-year contract from the Baltimore Orioles.
But ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan believe the Mets want to add at least one more reliever to bolster the pen, and tied them to an All-Star closer. On McDaniel's and Passan's updated Top 50 Trade Candidates list, the Mets were listed as a fit for Pittsburgh Pirates reliever David Bednar.
With a 44-62 record and sitting 14 games back of the last NL Wild Card spot, the Pirates will be clear sellers at the deadline. The Bucs' have already dealt second baseman Adam Frazier to the Royals, and are believed to be willing to deal anyone not named Paul Skenes. Other names involved in trade rumors are starting pitcher Mitch Keller, outfielder Bryan Reynolds, and shortstop/outfielder Oneil Cruz.
Bednar is on a similar one-year contract to Soto, but is in his third year of salary arbitration next season and won't become an unrestricted free agent until 2027. After getting off to a rough start this season, Bednar was sent down to Triple-A Indianapolis for five games; since returning to the majors, the 30-year-old has been lights out, recording 16 saves and resurrecting his trade value.
Bednar has not allowed a run in his past 23 appearances for the Pirates and has lowered his season ERA to 2.19 with a 1.05 WHIP. In 41 major league games this season, Bednar has allowed just two home runs and has a sparkling 51:10 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
Pairing Bednar with Edwin Diaz in the back end of the Mets’ bullpen would be as elite a shutdown duo as any in baseball. But Bednar will be a popular target for any team with playoff aspirations, especially with his cheap price tag compared to other relievers on the market like the Cardinals’ Ryan Helsley and the Padres' Robert Suarez.
If the Mets are serious about making a deep run in October, the bullpen is something they need to address. Adding Bednar to close out games with Diaz, Soto, Brooks Raley, Reed Garrett and Ryne Stanek will give the Mets one of the strongest high-leverage groups in MLB. What started as the team's strength has become a weakness through injuries and attrition, so trading for an arm like Bednar is a deal the Mets simply have to consider ahead of Thursday's deadline.