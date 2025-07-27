New York Mets interested in Cardinals’ elite closer
Even after acquiring left-handed reliever Gregory Soto on Friday, the New York Mets remain focused on upgrading their bullpen ahead of the July 31 trade deadline.
In an article published Sunday, The Athletic’s Will Sammon pointed to the need for a top setup option behind All-Star closer Edwin Díaz. He reported that the Mets are interested in multiple relievers but are eyeing at least one arm that would clearly address that specific role.
“Ryan Helsley is a reliever the Mets have expressed some interest in, but they’ve yet to have any discussions about him with the St. Louis Cardinals,” Sammon wrote. He noted that certain bubble teams, like the Cardinals (54-52), for example, are waiting until at least the end of the weekend to declare their trade deadline intentions. As a result, it remains uncertain whether Helsley will be available.
Helsley, 31, had the fourth-best WAR among all relievers last season while leading MLB with 49 saves. Through 36 appearances in 2025, the two-time All-Star has converted 21 of his 26 save opportunities, posting a 3.00 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, and 10.3 K/9 rate.
The veteran right-hander is known for his 99-102 mph fastball and 89 mph slider. While his slider remains his most effective pitch (+10 run value), his fastball has been uncharacteristically hit hard in 2025. As of Sunday morning, opponents are batting .406 against it, contributing to his rising home run rate.
Díaz, 31, has been lights out for the Mets this season, collecting 22 saves with a 1.51 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, and 13.4 K/9 rate in 41 appearances. But behind him, things have been less steady: right-handers Reed Garrett, Ryne Stanek, and Huascar Brazobán have combined for 13 blown saves in 2025.
Bringing in an arm like Helsley would not only address the Mets’ need for a setup man, but it would also give them a more dependable closing option when situations dictate that Díaz appear earlier in a game than the ninth inning. This would be especially valuable during the postseason, when managers tend to make such aggressive moves more frequently.
Helsley is in his final year of club control before hitting free agency, making him a rental rather than a long-term solution. This is especially noteworthy for New York, since Díaz has the ability to opt out of the two years and $37 million remaining on his contract after this season.