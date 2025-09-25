New York Mets designate veteran pitcher for assignment
As their postseason push continues tonight, the New York Mets are making another bullpen move.
It was first reported by Anthony DiComo of MLB.com that the Mets designated lefty reliever Richard Lovelady for assignment. As a corresponding move, they are recalling fellow reliever Kevin Herget from Triple-A Syracuse.
Lovelady appeared in the third inning during New York's 10-3 loss last night against the Chicago Cubs and lasted two innings, allowing one earned run (a solo home run) on one hit with a walk and two strikeouts.
It has been a rollercoaster season for Lovelady, who signed with the Mets on a one-year deal on June 23. The lefty made his debut with the team a day later against the Atlanta Braves and pitched 1.2 innings, striking out one but allowing two runs on two walks and a hit. The Amazins' designated Lovelady for assignment on June 25 and elected free agency two days later after clearing waivers.
The Mets would re-sign Lovelady just two days later, but the 30-year-old southpaw once again struggled on the mound. Over his next five appearances from June 29 to July 10, he posted a 7.20 ERA in five innings of work. He was designated for assignment for the second time by New York on July 18 when fellow left-handed reliever Brooks Raley was activated off the injured list.
Despite being added back to the Mets' active roster this week, Lovelady made only one bullpen appearance against the aforementioned Cubs on Wednesday before being let go by New York for the third time this year. Lovelady finished the 2025 season posting an 8.49 ERA in 10 games (his first two games this year came with the Toronto Blue Jays), with 12 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.54 in 11.2 innings.
Kevin Herget returns to the Mets
With Lovelady now gone, the Mets are turning to Herget to be a fresh arm out of the bullpen for their final four games of the regular season. Just like Lovelady, Herget's tenure in New York this season has been a rocky one, as he was first claimed off waivers by the Mets from the Atlanta Braves last offseason.
The right-hander made his Mets debut on April 29 against the Arizona Diamondbacks and got the final six outs in the Amazins' 8-3 win, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and one punchout. Herget would be optioned back to Triple-A the next day.
The Mets designated Herget for assignment on May 15, and the Atlanta Braves claimed him off waivers three days later. Despite making one scoreless relief outing on July 1, the Braves DFA'd the veteran on July 11 and he elected free agency two days later after clearing waivers.
Herget re-signed with the Mets on July 19 and has since made four appearances out of the bullpen. He last appeared in a game for New York on September 6 against the Cincinnati Reds.