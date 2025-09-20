Mets bring back left-handed reliever for pitching depth
With eight crucial games left on the regular season schedule, the New York Mets have made an adjustment to their bullpen depth.
Before Saturday afternoon's game against the Washington Nationals, the Mets announced they had selected the contract of left-hander Richard Lovelady from Triple-A Syracuse. In a corresponding move, right-hander Wander Suero was designated for assignment.
Lovelady, 30, has had two prior stints with the Mets' big-league roster and made six appearances since signing with the organization in late June. He allowed six runs on eight hits, including two home runs, while recording five strikeouts and three walks over 6.2 innings.
A six-year veteran, Lovelady has a 5.43 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, and 8.2 K/9 rate over 116 career big league appearances. Including his first two outings with the Toronto Blue Jays, he owns a 10.80 ERA in MLB this season.
However, since being outrighted to Syracuse in late July, Lovelady has posted a 2.08 ERA and 1.04 WHIP over 17.1 innings. The southpaw's performance earned him another opportunity to help a Mets bullpen that was taxed during Friday night's 12-6 victory.
The Mets brought in six relievers to record the final 15 outs after rookie right-hander Brandon Sproat lasted just four innings in his third MLB start. They also used four relievers in each of the previous two games, but never called on Suero, who joined the active roster Thursday.
Suero, 34, has made 196 MLB appearances since 2018, including five games with the Atlanta Braves earlier this season. New York claimed him off waivers on Sept. 4 and designated him for assignment five days later, without him appearing in a game.
After going unclaimed that time around, Suero was outrighted to Syracuse. The right-hander has posted a 1.29 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, and 11.8 K/9 rate in 45 Triple-A appearances this season. However, with Atlanta, he gave up eight runs on 10 hits, including three home runs, in 6.1 innings.
Suero will now pass through waivers for the third time this month. If the veteran goes unclaimed, he has the right to elect free agency due to a previous career outright.
The Mets entered Saturday holding a two-game lead over the Cincinnati Reds for the third and final National League wild card spot. If they make the postseason, questions will arise about who takes the last bullpen spot, now that Reed Garrett appears to be headed for Tommy John surgery.