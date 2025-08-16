New York Mets designate veteran pitcher for assignment
With Nolan McLean's major league debut looming, the New York Mets have made a corresponding move on their 40-man roster.
Shortly after New York's 11-9 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Friday night, beat writer Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reported that starter/reliever Paul Blackburn has been designated for assignment, which clears up a roster spot for McLean. Blackburn, 31, had last pitched on Wednesday, logging five innings of two-run relief in what presumably is his final appearance in Flushing.
Read More: New York Mets make a decision on top pitching prospect
Prior to the trade deadline last season, the Mets acquired Blackburn from the then-Oakland Athletics for minor league pitcher Kade Morris. The veteran righty had spent his entire major league career with the Athletics up to that point, and saw a fair amount of success with them; Blackburn's best season came in 2022, when he was named an AL All-Star and posted a 4.28 ERA, 4.21 FIP, 1.26 WHIP, and 89 strikeouts against 30 walks in a career-high 111.1 innings pitched.
Blackburn was brought in to help solidify the Mets' pitching depth, but his time in New York was limited by injuries, inconsistent performances, and an undefined role with the team. He went on to make five starts with his new squad in 2024, recording a 5.18 ERA in 24.1 innings. Blackburn wouldn't appear in another game after August 23, as he landed on the 15-day IL with a right hand contusion and eventually underwent a cerebrospinal leak repair that ruled him out for the postseason.
This season, the righty wouldn't make his debut until June 2 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, as he began the year on the injured list with right knee inflammation. Blackburn's first outing was impressive as he tossed five scoreless frames, but he struggled immensely over his next five appearances.
In three starts and two relief outings, the 31-year-old had a ghastly 10.54 ERA over 13.2 innings before landing back on the IL with a right shoulder impingement. He was reactivated on August 13 and made his aforementioned relief outing against the Braves, which is likely his last in a Mets uniform.
Read More: Mets' Frankie Montas addresses move to bullpen
Throughout his Mets tenure, Blackburn was constantly shuffled between the starting rotation and bullpen; New York had a rotation of Sean Manaea, Luis Severino, Jose Quintana, David Peterson, and Tylor Megill upon his arrival. Entering spring training in 2025, the rotation consisted on Manaea, Peterson, Megill, a now-healthy Kodai Senga, Clay Holmes, Griffin Canning, and Frankie Montas, leaving no room for Blackburn until he, Manaea and Montas (all former A's teammates) all landed on the IL.
In the end, Blackburn will conclude his time in Queens with a 6.00 ERA, 4.53 FIP, 1.60 WHIP, 39 strikeouts, and 0.2 fWAR in 12 games (nine starts); this includes an 0-3 record with a 6.85 ERA in 2025.
As for McLean, the Mets' top pitching prospect is slated to take a major league mound for the very first time on Saturday afternoon. The electric 24-year-old righty will oppose Seattle's Bryan Woo as he looks to provide a much needed jolt to a Mets squad that has lost 14 of its last 16 games.