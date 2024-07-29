New York Mets DFA Free Agent Bust Reliever With Vesting Option Approaching
This was a free agent signing that did not work out.
On Monday, with the July 30 trade deadline rapidly approaching, the New York Mets designated left-handed relief pitcher Jake Diekman for assignment. As a result, they called up lefty reliever Matt Gage, who they acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier in the month.
Diekman had given the Mets two big outings in a row on July 21 and July 23, but his last two appearances were once again rough, which has been the trend for the 37-year-old this season.
The veteran southpaw had an abysmal 5.63 ERA with 24 walks in 43 appearances (32 innings) in 2024. The Mets signed him to a one-year, $4 million deal in the offseason with a $4 million vesting option for 2025 if he reached 58 appearances this year. Now, that will not happen as the Mets made the move to DFA him in favor of Gage.
The Mets acquired righty reliever Ryne Stanek from the Seattle Mariners on Friday, as well as Phil Maton from the Tampa Bay Rays on July 9. However, they're still in need of additional bullpen arms.
Beyond relief help, they're also in the market for a starting pitcher after losing Kodai Senga to a high-grade calf strain that will likely keep him out for the remainder of the regular season. Promising rookie starter Christian Scott went down with a UCL sprain and his timeline looks murky at this point, despite the fact that he is expected to return before the season ends.