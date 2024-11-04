New York Mets Extend Qualifying Offer to These Star Pitchers
The New York Mets have made qualifying offer decisions on two of their top starting pitchers from the 2024 season.
According to MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Mets have extended the one-year, $21.05 million qualifying offer to both Sean Manaea and Luis Severino.
The deadline for teams to extend the QO to players was Monday at 5 p.m. ET. Players that were extended the QO have until November 19 at 4 p.m. ET to accept or reject it.
The Mets signed Manaea to a two-year, $28 million last offseason, which had a $13.5 million player option attached to it for year No. 2. Manaea declined his option after having a career season in 2024, posting a 12-6 record and 3.47 ERA in 32 starts.
Following a number of injury riddled campaigns as well as a down season in his walk-year with the New York Yankees, Severino signed a one-year, $13 million prove it deal with the Mets last winter. Severino, who was able to remain healthy, had a strong showing in Queens, producing a 11-7 record, 3.91 ERA and 161 strikeouts in 182 innings (31 starts).
Both starters were a big reason why the Mets were able to capture a Wild Card berth in the NL and take the eventual World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers to six games in the NLCS.
Should one or both hurlers depart in free agency, the Mets would receive a draft pick as compensation from their new team/s.
With Manaea, Severino and Jose Quintana hitting the open market, the Mets have several holes to fill in their starting rotation. Manaea and Severino are likely to be seeking multi-year contracts in free agency and it remains to be seen whether the Mets will bring both, one or neither back this offseason. One or both could still accept the qualifying offer to stay with the Mets in 2025 as well.