New York Mets eyeing pair of centerfielders ahead of trade deadline
The New York Mets are looking for more relief help and could add a centerfielder and starting pitcher as well.
Per ESPN, the Mets are monitoring the centerfield market and there are two specific names they're currently looking at.
"The New York Mets are keeping an eye on centerfielders Cedric Mullins of the Baltimore Orioles and Luis Robert Jr. of the Chicago White Sox."
Mullins is a rental acquisition, while Robert has a $20 million club option attached to him for each of the next two seasons in 2026 and 2027.
As Mets On SI reported last week, the Mets are among the handful of teams that checked in on Robert.
And as MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports revealed on Sunday, the White Sox want third baseman/DH Mark Vientos in a deal for Robert.
Robert, a right-handed slugger, has struggled the past two years, but slugged 38 home runs and posted a .857 OPS in 2023. He is still just 27-years-old and brings speed on the base paths and strong defense in center field. The upside is very high which has a number of teams interested in Robert at the deadline.
Robert is also having a red-hot month of July, slashing .325/.426/.500 with two homers and nine RBIs in 40 at-bats. He mashes lefties as well and is hitting .294 with a .966 OPS against southpaws this season, which is an aspect that could assist the Mets' lineup.
As for Mullins, he has had a rough go of it at the plate since the end of May. In 88 games, the lefty swinger is slashing .217/.296/.405 with a .701 OPS, 14 homers and 45 RBI on the season. Mullins brings solid defense in center as well.
The Mets and Orioles already swung a trade on Friday in a deal that saw lefty reliever Gregory Soto get shipped to Queens.
The Mets currently have Jeff McNeil and Tyrone Taylor splitting centerfield duties. While McNeil is enduring a more than solid offensive season, the Mets could stand to upgrade from Taylor's bat.