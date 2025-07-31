Baltimore Orioles trade Cedric Mullins to New York Mets
Cedric Mullins' time with the Baltimore Orioles has come to an end.
Just over two hours before the trade deadline, MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reported that the Orioles agreed to send the 2021 All-Star center fielder to the New York Mets. In return, Baltimore received right-handed pitching prospects Anthony Nunez (No. 14), Raimon Gómez (No. 30), and Chandler Marsh.
Mullins, 30, is batting .229/.305/.433 (.738 OPS) with 15 home runs, 49 RBIs, and 14 stolen bases in 91 games this season, though he has heated up at the plate recently. Over his last 57 plate appearances, the lefty-hitting outfielder is batting .321/.333/.547. He has approximately $2.8 million remaining on his salary before becoming a free agent at season's end.
An eight-year veteran, Mullins was the longest-tenured player on the Orioles’ roster before the trade. He earned a Silver Slugger Award during his lone All-Star campaign but is best known for his highlight-reel defensive plays. He ranks in the 83rd percentile for range (+2 Outs Above Average) but is credited with -13 defensive runs saved in 2025.
Nunez, 24, began his career as an infield prospect with the San Diego Padres before transitioning to pitching with the Mets. The right-hander throws a 96 mph fastball and low-90s cutter, but his best pitches are his mid-80s sweeper and changeup. He owns a 1.58 ERA, 0.80 WHIP, and 13.5 K/9 rate in 32 appearances this season between High-A and Double-A.
Gómez, 23, moved from the rotation to a bullpen role this season after missing all of 2024 recovering from Tommy John surgery. He has a fastball that can reach up to 104 mph, but poor command has resulted in a 6.95 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, and 28:15 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 22 High-A innings.
Read More: Orioles top prospect pitcher undergoes Tommy John surgery
Marsh, 22, was unranked in MLB’s Top 30 Mets prospects but has posted solid numbers between Single-A and High-A this season. The former undrafted free agent owns a 2.57 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, and 11.1 K/9 rate over 42 relief innings.
The addition of Mullins allows the Mets to move Jeff McNeil back to his regular second-base position as they gear up for a postseason run. Last-place Baltimore, meanwhile, has been selling off expiring contracts to retool for 2026 and beyond.