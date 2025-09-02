Inside The Mets

New York Mets fan favorite likely out for the season

Jesse Winker is unlikely to return this season for the Mets.

Logan VanDine

May 4, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; New York Mets outfielder Jesse Winker (3) is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a sacrifice fly to left, scoring teammate Juan Soto (not shown) against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Vizer-Imagn Images
Jesse Winker's season with the New York Mets appears to be over.

It was first reported by Mike Puma of the New York Post that Winker has been shut down from all baseball activities and is unlikely to return this season.

Despite beginning a rehab assignment with Low-A St. Lucie this past week (along with outfielder Jose Siri), his first full season in Flushing looks to be coming to a disappointing end.

Winker came over from the Washington Nationals during last year's trade deadline and quickly became a fan favorite during the second half of the 2024 season. After playing a pivotal role during the Mets' postseason run last year, batting .318/.531/.636 with one home run and four RBI in 10 postseason games, New York re-signed Winker to a one-year, $7.5 million contract to be their primary designated hitter.

But the 31-year-old has endured a frustrating and injury-ravaged 2025 season with the Mets. During a game against the St. Louis Cardinals on May 17, Winker hurt himself while attempting to throw out Brendan Donovan at home from left field (his only start in the outfield this year). He was diagnosed with a Grade 2 strain of his right oblique the next day and was initially ruled out for six to eight weeks; the veteran would later be transferred to the 60-day injured list on June 23.

While Winker was activated off the IL on July 8 after looking like his old self during his rehab assignment, his return to the Mets lasted just three at-bats before he left the first game of a doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles with back tightness. The DH/outfielder would land back on the shelf when Winker was officially diagnosed with back inflammation.

It certainly has been a lost year for Winker, who ended up appearing in just 26 games this season, slashing .229/.309/.400 with one home run, 10 RBI, and a .709 OPS.

Despite losing Winker most likely for the rest of the 2025 campaign, the Mets have seen other players step up in the DH spot during his absence, with players like Starling Marte, Mark Vientos, and occasionally Pete Alonso taking the spot and producing at the plate. The ability to overcome Winker's injuries is indicative of the depth and options the Mets have in their lineup.

The platooning of the DH role will now have to continue throughout the final several weeks of the regular season as the Amazins' look to hold onto a playoff spot.

