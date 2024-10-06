New York Mets' Game 1 NLDS Win Comes with Historic Feat
The New York Mets picked up another dramatic late-inning win against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the NLDS.
After being held to just one hit and no runs off Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler on Saturday, trailing 1-0 heading into the eighth inning, the Mets offense came to life.
New York scored five runs in the eighth inning off of the Phillies' bullpen followed by another run in the ninth to seal a 6-2 Game 1 win.
Just like in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday, the Mets used the late innings to stun their opponent.
And with this thrilling win over their division rivals, the Mets made history along the way.
According to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo, the Mets became just the third team in National League history to win back-to-back postseasons games when trailing in the eighth inning or later.
The Phillies did it in 1980 against the Houston Astros in the NLCS and the Mets also accomplished this feat in 1999 against the Atlanta Braves in the NLCS when they rallied against their rivals in Games 4 and 5.
It has quite simply been a wild week of baseball for the New York Mets and their Game 1 win over the Phillies on the road was another game full of drama.
From Pete Alonso's go-ahead three-run home run against the Brewers on Thursday that saved their season to scoring six runs in the final two innings against Philadelphia on Saturday, the Mets have shown no quit.
They will look to keep holding onto that magic as they take a 1-0 series lead over the Phillies into Game 2, which will get underway on Sunday at 4:08 p.m. EST.