New York Mets Get Star Slugger Back For Pivotal Stretch
The New York Mets are getting one of their most important hitters back.
On Thursday's off-day, the Mets reinstated designated hitter J.D. Martinez from the paternity list and optioned outfielder DJ Stewart back to Triple-A Syracuse.
Martinez was placed on the paternity list on Monday ahead of the Mets' three-game series with his former team in the Boston Red Sox. New York proceeded to sweep the Red Sox without Martinez, extending their winning streak to seven games.
Martinez has been one of the Mets' best sluggers in 2024 after signing a one-year, $12 million deal with spring training winding down. The 37-year-old has slashed .252/.336/.441 with a .777 OPS, 16 home runs and 65 RBIs in 105 games this season in Queens.
Given his extensive hitting knowledge, Martinez has made a major impact on younger players such as Mark Vientos. His presence has paid dividends for Vientos, who has hit .284 with a .883 OPS and 22 homers since taking over the Mets' third base job in late-May.
As for Martinez, the righty swinger had been heating up as of late, slashing .308/.379/.577 with a .956 OPS and two homers across his last seven games.
With just 22 games left to play in the regular season, the Mets trail the NL East rival Atlanta Braves by a half game for the final spot in the Wild Card race.
It will be all hands on-deck for the Mets down this final stretch of the season, and having Martinez back in their lineup will give them a major boost.
In addition to reinstating Martinez and optioning Stewart, the Mets claimed outfielder José Azócar off waivers from the San Diego Padres and sent him to Syracuse. The team also moved reliever Sean Reid-Foley to the 60-day IL.