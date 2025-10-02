New York Mets have clear case to trade star outfielder
The New York Mets' roster is going to look a lot different in 2026 than it did at the end of the 2025 season.
Given how disappointing 2025 ended up, David Stearns and the rest of the Mets' front office are surely under pressure to add valuable pieces to this roster. Of course, the most likely way they're going to do this is through free agency. And there are many great MLB veterans (both pitchers and position players), along with several compelling Japanese players who are expected to be posted by their NFB teams this winter, who the Mets will surely show interest in signing.
But New York can also execute trades this offseason in order to address some of their roster holes. And because they have an influx of talented players at several positions, trades could be the best way to round their roster out before Opening Day 2026.
There are several fan favorites on the Mets right now. However, there's a case to be made that nobody is more beloved than Brandon Nimmo.
Not only is Nimmo the longest-tenured Mets player (he joined the organization in 2011 and made his MLB debut in 2016), but he has been one of their most consistent producers at the plate (.262 average with a .760 OPS, 25 home runs, and 92 RBIs this season) and has an infectious personality that endears him to teammates and fans.
The Mets wouldn't consider trading a guy like that, right? One insider clearly doesn't think he's off-limits.
Insider Asserts Brandon Nimmo Trade Would Make Sense for Mets
During an October 1 live stream with Bleacher Report, MLB insider Jon Heyman made a case for New York to trade Nimmo this offseason.
"You could trade Nimmo, who's pretty average defensively in left field, outstanding in the clubhouse, great hitter. But I could see [him getting traded]. His contract is tradable," Heyman said.
Nimmo still has five years left on the eight-year, $162 million contract extension he signed with New York in December of 2022. There's no question that the Mets could get a solid return for him, given the consistency he has shown throughout his MLB career, and that every team could use a quality offensive outfielder.
Then again, a huge storyline amid the Mets' second-half collapse has been questions about locker room chemistry. With that in mind, it doesn't seem wise to trade away a guy who is clearly a positive aspect of New York's chemistry and team culture.
But given the necessity for moves to be made, Stearns might need to consider cutting ties with anybody and everybody on the roster, Nimmo included.