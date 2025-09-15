Insider gets clear about New York Mets' potential chemistry issues
The Athletic's MLB insider Ken Rosenthal created a lot of headlines with comments he wrote about the New York Mets' clubhouse in a September 12 article.
"Big stars create a different and occasionally uncomfortable dynamic. The Mets’ big stars, Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso, are viewed by those with the club as good people. They work hard and surely want to win as much as Harper, Schwarber and Turner. But something appears off with this team," Rosenthal wrote in the article, which was excerpted in an X post from @just_mets.
"And while it might be easy to blame the $765 million addition of Soto, it would be too simple a narrative. Soto sure seemed to fit in well with the New York Yankees last season," he added.
Rosenthal's point (which went viral on social media) was a comparison between the Mets' current situation and that of the Philadelphia Phillies, where two-time NL MVP Bryce Harper is content being the Robin to Kyle Schwarber's Batman this season.
Ken Rosenthal Expands on Mets' Potential Clubhouse Woes
Rosenthal appeared on a September 15 episode of Foul Territory and expanded on his comments regarding the Mets' clubhouse.
"Something seems off with [the Mets]," Rosenthal said. "I don't know exactly what it is, if anything. The Mets' big stars... they're viewed by the team... all good people, all good guys. No one says, 'This guy's a jerk, that guy is that,' or anything like that. But is it all meshing together perfectly? I would suggest that the evidence says no."
After noting that Soto's excellent season doesn't suggest he's the potential issue, Rosenthal continued, "Is it possible that some stuff is going on here? Only the Mets truly know what is going on in their clubhouse — if there is indeed tension, or jealousy, or even friction — you can't say for sure.
"But these guys are who they are... because they have massive egos. And I'm not saying that in a bad way. They have incredible belief in their abilities. They're all alphas. And when you put these players all in a room together, sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't," Rosenthal added.
"It can be disruptive when you have big-time players who maybe get along, but just have a wariness about each other," he added. "It has just been striking with the Mets that this is such a slide for them... You just wonder, 'Hey, what else is up with them?'"
Rosenthal makes it clear several times that he doesn't know for certain whether something is going on in the Mets' clubhouse. But his sentiment certainly makes it seem like there is.