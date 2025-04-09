New York Mets have done it all in current win streak
The New York Mets have played the same amount of games this year as they did last year entering April 9.
Through those 11 games last year, the Mets played to a 4-7 record. It was part of a slow start to the year that would not see them get things on track until June, when they would go on to have the best record in baseball across the rest of the season.
In sharp contrast, they have played to an 8-3 record through 11 games this year, and are currently riding high with a six-game winning streak. It has helped propel them to the division lead in the National League East, half of a game ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies, and they have found more than just one way to win in the process.
On the pitching side, they have allowed more than two runs in a game during this streak only twice. Those games came in the first of the six, and Tuesday's contest, with the Miami Marlins pushing five runs across in each. Clay Holmes got the start in both of those games and while the season began with expectations of him being the best pitcher in the rotation, he has struggled to find his stride after transitioning from a reliever to a starter to this point.
Through those six games, the pitching has allowed a combined 13 runs, including two shutouts.
Outside of Holmes, the rotation has been one of the best in MLB to this point in the season. Holmes has allowed nine runs this year, with seven earned, while the other four starters have combined to allow only 11 runs with nine earned. The rotation ranks second in MLB with a 2.60 ERA, behind only the Chicago Cubs.
Read more: The New York Mets' pleasant surprise in early part of the regular season
The bullpen has performed as the best in baseball to this point, a unit we expected to be a strength coming into the year. The pen currently ranks first in ERA at 1.27, with the San Diego Padres in second with a 1.78 mark, more than half a run higher.
The offense has started firing on all cylinders as well, and they have combined to score 28 runs across these six games. 10 of those runs came in Tuesday's contest, with shortstop Francisco Lindor hitting his first home run of the year, and first baseman Pete Alonso continuing to prove that last year's struggles were not the norm for him going forward.
It has been a complete team effort to this point in the year for the Mets, and it has paid off in spades. Leading the National League East is something the team did not do once last year, and they made sure to change that quickly in 2025.
It will be interesting to see if they can keep up their current run of success as the season progresses and they start facing contenders. If they can, the rest of the National League better keep their eyes on the Mets.