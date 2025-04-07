The New York Mets' pleasant surprise in early part of the regular season
Entering the 2025 season, not much was expected from the New York Mets starting rotation. Concerns were amplified after Frankie Montas and Sean Manaea were sidelined with injuries in Spring Training.
However, while Montas and Manaea have yet to return to game action, the team has fared much better without them than anyone realistically expected. A unit comprised of Tylor Megill, David Peterson, Clay Holmes, Griffin Canning, and Kodai Senga has performed above and beyond expectations through the first two trips through the rotation, with Senga slated to make his second start of the year on Monday against the Miami Marlins.
The unit has been so good, in fact, that no other team in MLB has a better starting rotation ERA than the Mets to this point in the season.
It certainly has not come without its fair share of bumps and bruises. Holmes is one of the four starters on the team with a sub-3.00 ERA (2.89), but he has flirted with disaster in both of his starts, going only 4.2 frames in each while allowing 1.82 baserunners per inning, including six walks.
Peterson, second on the team in ERA (2.53), had a scary occurrence in his start on Sunday. In the fifth inning, after walking Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the pitcher walked to the back of the mound and hunched over. Manager Carlos Mendoza said after the game that Peterson relayed that he felt like he was punched in the stomach and his vision was blurred, but Mendoza questionably left him in the ball game.
Peterson made it through 4.2 innings, allowing only one run in the process, on three hits with five walks while striking out three. Although he got help from Max Kranick, who stranded the bases loaded after Peterson departed, his start still helped propel the Mets to a three-game sweep over the Toronto Blue Jays.
Realistically, no one expected the rotation to perform as well as it has to this point in the year. The hope was that they could be serviceable enough to bridge the gap until Manaea and Montas returned; if the current crop of starters can keep up their torrid paces, it will make things very interesting for Mendoza and the rotation construction.
It is still early, and too small of a sample size to definitively say that this is the best rotation in the sport. However, to this point, they have performed as such and it has been more than just a pleasant surprise for the New York Mets.