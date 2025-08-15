New York Mets have strong interest in Yankees star outfielder
While the New York Mets still have a lot to play for in this 2025 MLB season (and certainly still have a good chance of making it to the postseason, despite how poorly they have played over the past couple weeks), it isn't too early to look ahead to see how New York might be able to bolster their roster in the offseason.
The Mets are set at the corner outfield positions. Of course, Juan Soto will have 14 years left on his $765 million deal heading into 2026, and left-fielder Brandon Nimmo will still have five more years left on his contract.
New York's front office traded for former Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins right before this year's deadline. However, given that Mullins will become an unrestricted free agent after the 2025 campaign ends, the Mets surely acquired Mullins as more of a rental in order to help their chances of winning this season.
Therefore, David Stearns and company could try to upgrade center field this offseason. And they might already have one player in mind.
Jon Heyman Says Mets "Like" Cody Bellinger
In an August 14 article from the New York Post, MLB insider Jon Heyman noted that the Mets "like" Yankees center fielder Cody Bellinger, who was traded to the Yankees in exchange for Cody Poteet back in December 2024.
Bellinger is hitting .270 with an .816 OPS and 22 home runs with the Yankees this season, and has been one of baseball's best defensive center fielders. The two-time All-Star and 2019 NL MVP's contract includes a $25 million player option for the 2026 season, which allows him to opt out and test the free agency market if he so desires.
Heyman did note that the Yankees are already showing interest in trying to extend Bellinger's contract. And given that Bellinger's father, Clay, played for the Yankees, and Bellinger grew up a fan of the team, it might be tough to convince him to join New York's other team after just one season spent in the Bronx.
Ultimately, the Mets' current focus is winning during this 2025 season, and Bellinger is not capable of helping them accomplish that aim. But once this season ends, it will be fascinating to see what Bellinger does with this player option, and if he opts out, how aggressive the Mets will be in trying to bring him to Queens to man center field for the foreseeable future.