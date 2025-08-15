Darryl Strawberry gets blunt about Pete Alonso 'down does straw' home run message
At one point in an August 10 article from Mike Puma of the New York Post, New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso spoke about his relationship with Mets legend Darryl Strawberry.
“The fact that [Strawberry and I] have an in-person, face-to-face relationship is awesome,” Alonso said. “He’s just one of those guys that means so much to this organization.”
Of course, the reason Alonso was being asked about Strawberry is because, at that point, Alonso and Strawberry were tied at 252 home runs in their respective Mets careers, which is the most in franchise history. Since then, Alonso has hit two home runs, thus cementing him as the franchise's all-time home run leader.
Pete Alonso Writes "Down Goes Straw!" On Record Home Run Ball
After the August 12 game when Alonso broke the Mets' franchise record, he was presented his record home run ball by a fan. Along with signing his autograph, Alonso wrote several messages on the ball, including one that wrote, "Down Goes Straw!"
This is an obvious nod to Darryl Strawberry, as he just surpassed his home run record. Alonso then posted with the ball where all of the messages are written, and the photo has been making waves on social media.
Many fans have expressed frustration over Alonso deciding to write what could be seen as a subtle shot as Strawberry, such a short time after breaking what must have been a sentimental record for the New York legend.
Darryl Strawberry Speaks on Alonso's "Down Goes Straw" Message
Darryl Strawberry was a guest on an August 14 episode of Sal Licata and Brandon Tierney's WFAN sports radio show. And at one point in the interview, Strawberry was asked his opinion on Alonso writing that message on his record home run ball.
"No, I don't have an issue with that," Strawberry said of what Alonso wrote. "Like I said, I'm not here to critique players. They have their right to do whatever they need to do. And if that's the way he feels about it, then more power to him.
"I'm happy for him, he's a good kid, he wants to win, he's trying his best to do the best he can with what he has. Especially what he has been through, going through free agency, nobody wants [that]," Strawberry added.
Props to Strawberry for taking the high road with his sentiment—or at least with what he said publicly.