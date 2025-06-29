New York Mets hit rock bottom amid sweep by Pirates
The New York Mets entered this weekend's series against the Pittsburgh Pirates having won just three of their last 13 games. The good news is they won their last two and faced a team on pace for 100 losses.
However, the Mets hit rock bottom, failing to be competitive in an embarrassing sweep.
The Mets dropped the opener on Friday night by the score of 9-1. The lone highlight for the Mets was Juan Soto's 20th home run, hit in the fourth inning. David Peterson allowed five earned runs in 4.2 innings to take the loss and dropped to 5-4 on the season. Blade Tidwell's ERA rose to 10.13 after giving up four earned runs in 3.1 innings. Meanwhile, Mitch Keller won for the first time in 15 starts, allowing a run over 5.1 innings.
The middle game of the weekend series didn't go any better for the Mets. The Pirates jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the second and put the game away with a six-run eighth, fueled by back-to-back two-run doubles by Andrew McCutchen and Brian Reynolds. Paul Blackburn took the loss after allowing three runs on six hits in a single inning of work. The 9-2 loss sparked a players-only meeting.
Despite the meeting, it didn't seem to change anything; in fact, things went from bad to worse on Sunday.
The Pirates jumped out of the gate with five runs in the first inning off Frankie Montas, while the Mets looked disinterested the entire game and were never in the contest. It got so bad that outfielder Travis Jankowski took the hill in the eighth inning of an eventual 12-1 drubbing.
All told, the Mets were outscored 30-4 against a Pirates team with the third-worst record in the National League. The 26-run margin of defeat across the series set a franchise record for futility.
The good news for the Mets is that they are only 1.5 games behind the Phillies in the National League East, with the Atlanta Braves a distant 10.5 games back. It should be a two-team race the rest of the way, but the Mets (3-13 over their last 16 games) need to get out of the doldrums or the Phillies could pull away in the second half of the season.