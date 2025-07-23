New York Mets in on ‘surprise’ star trade candidate
A surprise trade candidate has emerged just eight days before the deadline, and it appears the New York Mets have him on their radar.
According to ESPN’s Buster Olney, the San Diego Padres are open to trade offers for right-handed starter Dylan Cease, who will be a free agent at season’s end. The Mets are among the teams he mentioned as having discussed him.
Cease, 29, has never made an All-Star team but has finished in the top five in Cy Young Award voting twice during his seven-year career. Through 21 starts this season, he is 3-10 with a 4.59 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, and 144 strikeouts over 113.2 innings.
The Padres (55-47) entered Wednesday sitting in the third NL Wild Card spot. They reportedly remain focused on making a push for the playoffs but would consider using Cease to help address other roster needs.
Currently, left field and catcher are San Diego’s biggest needs. Both of the Mets’ major-league corner outfield spots are tied to players on long-term deals (Juan Soto, Brandon Nimmo), but they do have a near-major league-ready prospect, Drew Gilbert (No. 9), waiting in Triple-A.
New York’s catching situation has been complicated this year due to up-and-down performances from Francisco Álvarez and Luis Torrens. The 23-year-old Álvarez spent nearly a month in Triple-A working through mechanical adjustments before being recalled on Monday, sending defensive specialist Hayden Senger back down.
It is plausible to think San Diego would ask for one of the Mets’ depth backstops in a package, though it is unclear if New York would be comfortable parting with one. Looking ahead to next year, the Padres could use another right-side infielder or additional DH option with Luis Arráez hitting free agency—and the Mets have plenty to offer there.
Will Sammon of The Athletic reported Monday that the Mets are willing to deal from their major-league infield depth. They have four young infielders—Mark Vientos, Brett Baty, Ronny Mauricio, and Luisangel Acuña—vying for playing time at second base and third base when Jeff McNeil plays center field.
It would only make sense for the Mets to consolidate that group if it helps them elsewhere, especially on the mound. They need multiple relievers to supplement a bullpen unit that has been decimated by injuries and could also use a top-end starter to raise the ceiling of a rotation that has had trouble staying healthy and providing length.
Before Wednesday afternoon’s game, the Mets had MLB’s fifth-best rotation ERA (3.42), though their starters ranked 23rd in innings pitched. That can put added stress on the bullpen, but with former-closer-turned-starter Clay Holmes already past his career high in innings and multiple arms (Manaea, Senga, Montas) recently back from injury, workloads will be closely monitored.