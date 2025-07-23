Insider calls Twins reliever the best fit for Mets at trade deadline
Bullpen help appears to be priority No. 1 for the New York Mets as they approach the end of July, and there should be plenty of opportunities to upgrade that group on the trade market.
In an article published Wednesday, ESPN insider Jeff Passan called Minnesota Twins right-hander Griffin Jax the best fit for the Mets leading up to the trade deadline.
“The Mets need relief help. Getting Brooks Raley back helps, but the majority of Mets relievers struggle with control,” Passan wrote. “Jax is all about command and his ability to spot his wicked off-speed pitches, especially, is as good as any reliever in the game.”
Jax, 30, has posted a 3.74 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, and a career-best 14.1 K/9 rate through his first 46 appearances this season. His ability to consistently hit his spots and get ahead early in counts sets him up to throw his off-speed stuff down in the zone with two strikes.
The right-hander has a six-pitch arsenal but primarily uses three, led by his 88 mph sweeper (+5 run value, 45.2% whiff rate) and 92 mph changeup (+5 run value, 50.5% whiff rate). His 97 mph fastball was his most effective pitch (+9 run value) last year, but opponents are batting .345 against it in 2025.
Passan noted that acquiring Jax would solve multiple problems for the Mets. Their All-Star closer, Edwin Díaz, can opt out of his contract following the season and is viewed as likely to do so given his strong numbers this year. But Jax, who is a year younger, remains under club control through the 2027 season.
“Having a ready-made replacement in case Díaz leaves — and one whose salary is going to be exceptionally low because he has not racked up saves, the way relievers get paid in arbitration — is simply good management,” Passan said.
According to Passan, the Twins are asking for “at least two” top-100-caliber prospects in return for Jax or fellow back-end reliever Jhoan Duran. MLB Pipeline lists four Mets prospects in its top 100: Jett Williams, Jonah Tong, Carson Benge, and Nolan McLean.
Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns told the media Tuesday that he will be “active” in the bullpen market between now and the July 31 deadline. If deals do not materialize, he said the club will consider using some of the arms they have at Triple-A Syracuse in relief roles.
Read More: New York Mets open to using this strategy with top pitching prospects
As of Wednesday morning, the Mets ranked 12th in MLB with a 3.83 bullpen ERA. Their relief corps has been hit hard by injuries, losing key contributors A.J. Minter, Danny Young, Max Kranick, and Dedniel Núñez for the season.
What remains of their depth has been overworked as a result of injuries within the rotation over the past month. Even though Kodai Senga and Sean Manaea recently returned, the two frontline starters have so far been unable to provide length due to pitch count restrictions — further taxing the bullpen.
The Mets are determined to reshape their bullpen one way or another, but whether that will be addressed externally or internally will become clear in the next week and a half.