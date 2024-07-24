Inside The Mets

New York Mets' Injured Slugger Beginning Ramp Up; Could Return Come Soon?

The New York Mets need this slugger back, and the good news is he is making good progress in his rehab.

Pat Ragazzo

Jun 19, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Mets right fielder Starling Marte (6) hits an rbi double during the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NEW YORK - The New York Mets could use another bat down the stretch, whether that comes via a trade or through an internal option.

The latter may be a realistic possibility in the near future, as right fielder Starling Marte posted a video to his instagram page on Tuesday, which showed him going through extensive workouts. He was also seen doing outfield work and running on the field at Yankee Stadium ahead of Game 1 of the second leg of the Subway Series last night.

According to Marte, he is getting close, which he reiterated after informing reporters over the weekend that he recently received good news from the doctor regarding the bone bruise in his right knee.

However, manager Carlos Mendoza indicated that while a return isn't imminent at the moment, they're pleased with Marte's progress and he is trending in a positive direction.

The 35-year-old had been enduring a bounce-back season at the plate before landing on the injured list on June 23 with his knee issue. In 66 games, the righty swinger was slashing .278/.328/.416 with a .744 OPS, a 113 OPS+, seven home runs, 30 RBIs and 12 stolen bases.

On the other end, the Mets will be sacrificing defense for offense when he is able to return, as he has been a negative defender in right with an abysmal -9 defensive runs saved in 2024. Marte was limited to just 86 games a season ago after undergoing double groin surgery in the 2022-2023 offseason.

Regardless, the trade options for a corner outfield bat are slim with the deadline coming up in just six days. Marte's presence will help boost the Mets' lineup, and they could use a reinforcement on offense.

