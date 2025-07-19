New York Mets injury updates: Jesse Winker, Starling Marte
The New York Mets provided injury updates on their injured designated hitter duo on Friday afternoon.
Prior to the Mets' 8-4 loss to the Cincinnati Reds, manager Carlos Mendoza informed reporters on the status of both Jesse Winker (back) and Starling Marte (knee bruise).
Marte is getting close to a return as Mendoza shared that the veteran DH/outfielder is doing baseball activities. Mendoza suggested that Marte could potentially be back from the IL within 3-5 days.
"He's gonna run the bases at high intensity, sprinting, hitting velo machine," Mendoza said of Marte. "But he's definitely progressing."
Mendoza did not have as positive of news to share regarding Winker, who received an epidural on Friday as a result of his back injury not responding the way the club had hoped. Winker will be shut down for an additional seven to 10 days from baseball activities.
Per Mendoza, the Mets decided to be a little more "aggressive" with Winker's rehab. That being said, the veteran left-handed slugger is not close to a return.
Winker missed significant time due to an oblique strain suffered earlier in the season. Upon returning from the IL in the final week before the All-Star break, Winker lasted just two games and three total at-bats prior to injuring himself again.
The expectation was that Winker and Marte would be the platoon DH tandem for the Mets in 2025. However, Winker has posted a .709 OPS and has been limited to 26 games this year due to multiple injuries.
Marte has dealt with injury issues of his own and has played in just 58 games this season.