Source: Mets and Starling Marte have mutual interest in reunion

ORLANDO - The New York Mets could potentially re-sign a familiar face this offseason.

Sources indicate there is mutual interest in a reunion between the Mets and free agent outfielder/DH Starling Marte.

The idea is that Marte could fit as a bench piece, who can serve as a part-time DH and backup outfielder, a similar role that he played in last year upon the arrival of right fielder Juan Soto.

Soto and Marte are very close with each other and Soto went as far as to tell The New York Post that Marte was actually the captain of the Mets given his leadership skills.

“He’s literally the leader of this team — I feel like he’s actually the captain of this team,” Soto told The Post. “He’s bringing everybody together. He’s bringing the energy that we need. He’s a guy who has been stepping up every single time, it doesn’t matter what.

“He’s actually the real deal of the team. He’s the model of the team. Everybody, when they want to talk and get to know something or have a conversation, they can go to him. He’s actually the real deal.”

These types of leadership qualities are important to the Mets' clubhouse chemistry, which could be part of the reason why the Mets have interest in bringing Marte back. And the return of Marte would also appease Soto who would get to continue playing with his close friend.

Marte, 37, is coming off a season in which he slashed .270/.335/.410 with a .745 OPS, nine home runs and 34 RBI with a 1.0 bWAR in 98 games for the Mets.

Marte has had a nagging right knee injury that has hampered him for the past two seasons. He spent time on the injured list with this injury in back-to-back campaigns. Marte underwent double groin surgery after the 2022 season that affected his play in 2023, limiting him to just 86 games.

Marte's best season with the Mets came in 2022 when he was an NL All-Star and slashed .292/.347/.468 with a .815 OPS, 16 home runs and 63 RBI in 118 games.

The Mets signed Marte to a four-year, $78 million deal ahead of the 2022 season. He's now a free agent, but could still return to New York this winter.

When healthy, Marte remains a productive major league player that could provide right-handed pop off the bench.

