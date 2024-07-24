New York Mets Land Two Prospects in MLB Top 100
The New York Mets have two prospects worth watching after Baseball America re-ranked its Top 100 Major League prospects earlier this week.
One prospect is worth watching for other reasons, too.
The top Mets prospect in the overall rankings was pitcher Christian Scott, who is No. 23 overall and is already pitching for New York. In fact, with 47.1 innings this season, he’s less than three innings away from graduating from the publication’s prospect rankings. That requires 50 MLB innings.
It may be a while before the right-hander from Florida graduates. On Tuesday the Mets announced that the 25-year-old will be on the 15-day injured list with a sprained UCL in his right arm.
It’s a worrisome injury because the UCL is the ligament that, if completely or partially torn, can lead to Tommy John surgery and put a pitcher out for more than a year to rehab and recover from the injury.
Scott underwent an MRI and New York was waiting for additional doctors to look at the imaging.
“I don’t want to speculate here,” manager Carlos Mendoza said to local media covering the game. “Hopefully, we get some good news. But we’ve got to wait and see.”
Since New York called him up on May 4, he’s been a part of the rotation. In nine starts he is 0-3 with a 4.56 ERA. He has struck out 39 and walked 12. He made his last start against Miami on Sunday, where he took the loss after throwing four innings, as he gave up three earned runs, seven hits and two walks while he struck out four.
Shortstop prospect Jett Williams is the other future Met in the picture at No. 40. In the preseason, Williams was ranked ahead of Scott on the Mets’ Top 30 prospects list, followed by outfielder Drew Gilbert, infielder Ronny Mauricio and pitcher Blake Tidwell.
New York selected Williams in the first round (No. 14 overall) in 2022 out of Rockwall, Texas. In 2023 he played with three different Mets affiliates as he batted .263/.425/.451/.876 with 13 home runs and 55 RBI as he was named the Mets’ Minor League Player of the Year.
He has missed most of this season with right wrist soreness, which has limited him to just 11 games with Double-A Binghamton. He is slashing just .179/.360/.308/.668 with no home runs and two RBI. He has been on the injured list since April 29 and is still working his way back to the lineup.