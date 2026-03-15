Mets Reassign Top Prospects, Veterans in Slew of Cuts

The New York Mets continue to trim their roster with Opening Day less than two weeks away.

Prior to Sunday afternoon’s spring game, the Mets reassigned 11 players to minor league camp, including pitchers Ryan Lambert, Carl Edwards Jr. and Joe Jacques. Top prospects A.J. Ewing, Ryan Clifford and Jacob Reimer were also sent down, along with Kevin Parada, Jackson Cluff, Grae Kessinger, Ji Hwan Bae and Jose Ramos.

There are now 53 players remaining in camp in Port St. Lucie.

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/OZgNIsMl8y — New York Mets (@Mets) March 15, 2026

Lambert, 23, is perhaps the most surprising name on the list given his strong push to earn a bullpen spot this spring. The 6-foot-3 right-hander was the hardest thrower in camp and tossed three scoreless innings in Grapefruit League play, striking out eight of the 12 batters he faced.

In 46 appearances last season, Lambert eclipsed 100 mph while combining for a 1.62 ERA and 14.6 K/9 rate across 50 innings with High-A Brooklyn and Double-A Binghamton. He currently ranks No. 18 in the Mets’ farm system, according to MLB Pipeline, and remains a strong candidate to help the big league club at some point in 2026.

Ryan Lambert strikes out three in the 8th! pic.twitter.com/DXOIJBu9m6 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) February 23, 2026

Both Edwards and Jacques arrived in camp as non-roster invitees and were also in the mix for bullpen spots before being reassigned. Edwards allowed two earned runs on three hits with 11 strikeouts in 8.2 innings, while Jacques yielded three earned runs in four innings of work.

Fellow veteran reliever Craig Kimbrel is among the non-roster arms still competing for a job with the big league club. The nine-time All-Star has walked four batters and hit two in four innings so far this spring, but he has also allowed just one earned run. New York will owe him a $2.5 million base salary if he makes the team.

Ewing, 21, was another bright spot in big league camp coming off his breakout 2025 campaign in the minors. In 26 plate appearances this spring, the versatile left-handed bat produced a .381/.423/.667 slash line with three doubles and four stolen bases. He split time among all three outfield spots during his 10 Grapefruit League games but can also play in the middle infield.

Ranked No. 4 in the Mets’ system by both MLB Pipeline and Baseball America, Ewing ascended from Single-A to Double-A last year by demonstrating elite speed and high-contact skills. He could get his first look at Triple-A in 2026 as he enters his third full season in the Mets’ system.

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