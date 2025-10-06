New York Mets legend hoping to join coaching staff
With the New York Mets slated to have a new-look coaching staff next season, this former player and fan favorite is throwing his name in the hat as a possible candidate for a position.
In an exclusive interview with Joe Pantorno of amNewYork, former Met Edgardo Alfonzo said it would be a "privilege" to be a part of Carlos Mendoza's coaching staff in any capacity next season.
“It would definitely be a privilege to work with Carlos and his staff helping the Mets, doing whatever [they need],” Alfonzo said.
The Mets endured one of their worst regular-season collapses in recent memory, missing the postseason this year after reaching the NLCS the previous season. This resulted in New York making major changes to its coaching staff, parting ways with the likes of pitching coach Jeremy Hefner, hitting coaches Jeremy Barnes and Eric Chavez, and third base/infield coach Mike Sarbaugh, to name a few.
With new faces expected to join the Mets' coaching staff for the 2026 season, Alfonzo made his feelings clear about wanting to be part of a coaching staff led by Mendoza.
"Being on the big-league team under Mendoza, that would be great,” Alfonzo said. “I really loved the atmosphere up there.”
The 51-year-old played 12 seasons in the major leagues from 1995 to 2006, spending his first eight seasons in Flushing. During his tenure with the Mets, Alfonzo won the Silver Slugger Award in 1999, appeared in his lone All-Star Game during the 2000 season, and was an integral component of the Mets' pennant-winning 2000 squad.
Alfonzo would depart the Mets in free agency after the 2002 season, spending the last four seasons of his career playing for the San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Angels, Toronto Blue Jays, the Yomiuri Giants of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball, and spending his final season with the Bridgeport Bluefish of the independent Atlantic League.
He was inducted into the Mets Hall of Fame in 2020 and most recently, into the team's Latin Hall of Fame this year.
Alfonzo remained close to the Mets' organization after retiring in 2006, joining the High-A Brooklyn Cyclones in 2014 as the bench coach and would take over as the team's manager three years later. He led the Cyclones to a New York-Penn League Championship in 2019 (their first in 18 years). Still, he did not have his contract renewed following the hiring of Brodie Van Wagenen as the Mets' general manager.
After a one-year stint managing the Staten Island FerryHawks of the Atlantic League, Alfonzo came back to the Mets this year. He worked as a special advisor throughout the Mets’ minor league system, and raved to Pantorno about the team's talent.
"I really liked our talent in the organization,” Alfonzo said. “The future is looking strong.”
Alfonzo appears ready to take on any coaching opportunity the team may have as the Mets seek much better results in 2026. While it is still early to determine who will fill the voids in New York's coaching staff, having a former player like Alfonzo who knows this team through and through could be the right choice the Mets need.