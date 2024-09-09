New York Mets' Legend Passes Away at 79
Former New York Mets' legendary first baseman and a key member of the 1969 World Series Championship team passed away on Monday.
Ed Kranepool, who spent his entire career playing for the Mets, died at the age of 79 in Boca Raton, Fla. on Sunday after suffering cardiac arrest.
"We are incredibly heartbroken to learn of Ed Kranepool’s passing," Mets owners Steve and Alex Cohen said in a statement. "He was an original Met, who debuted at age 17 in 1962. After starring at James Monroe High School in the Bronx, he would go on to play for his hometown team for the next 18 years, the longest-tenured player in franchise history, appearing in 1,853 games with the Mets. Ed hit a home run in Game 3 of the 1969 World Series to help the Miracle Mets capture the title. He was inducted into the Mets Hall of Fame in 1990. Ed continued to work tirelessly in the community on behalf of the organization after his playing career ended. We cherished the time we spent with Ed during Old Timers’ Day and in the years since. Hearing Mets stories and history from Ed was an absolute joy. We extend our thoughts and prayers to his family and friends."
Kranepool, a native of the Bronx, was signed by the Mets at the age of 17 in 1962 as an amateur free agent. He was the youngest player on the '62 Mets when he was called up in September as the next youngest player on the ball club was six years older than him.
The left-handed hitter and first baseman was perhaps best known for being a part of the 1969 "Miracle Mets" when New York defeated the Baltimore Orioles in the World Series.
The Mets overcame a rough midseason stretch that year and took advantage of the division-leading Chicago Cubs' late-season collapse to clinch the division title.
During the World Series, Kranepool hit a crucial home run in a Game 3 win for the Mets. The team went on to defeat Baltimore in five games and clinch the franchise's first World Series title.
Kranepool was also on the Mets' 1973 team that won the NL pennant before losing in the World Series to the Oakland Athletics.
Kranepool played his entire 18-year career with the Mets before retiring in 1979. He finished his career batting .261/.316/.377 with 118 home runs and 614 RBIs. Kranepool is the franchise's all-time leader in games played with 1,853.
The Mets inducted their longest-tenured player in franchise history into the team's Hall of Fame in 1990 and he also took part in the Mets Old Timer's Day in August of 2022.